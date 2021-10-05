Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $48.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,238.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,379.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,364.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

