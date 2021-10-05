Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.08.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,471. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.