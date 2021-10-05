Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

ANET stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,242. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,262 shares of company stock worth $78,329,417. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

