Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

TTWO traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.36. 6,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

