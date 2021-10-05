Falcon Project (FNT) Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $37,129.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

