Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,655. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.