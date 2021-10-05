FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 13,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $6.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,350. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.26 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.