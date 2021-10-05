FidexToken Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded down 98.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One FidexToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $74,803.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FidexToken has traded down 97.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.44 or 0.08466553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00269362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00114077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

About FidexToken

FEX is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

