Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 495 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 33.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

