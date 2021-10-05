Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.