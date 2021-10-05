Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after purchasing an additional 494,133 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 449,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

