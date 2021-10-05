Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $298,000.

IGF stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

