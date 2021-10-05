Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,314.90 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,488.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,348.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

