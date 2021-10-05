Financial Avengers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $317,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 208,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,831. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

