Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 179.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.47. The company had a trading volume of 138,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

