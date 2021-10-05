Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.10 on November 12th

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FGT opened at GBX 872.90 ($11.40) on Tuesday. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 904.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 899.51.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

