First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.