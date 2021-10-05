First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
