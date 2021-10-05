First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.21%.

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

