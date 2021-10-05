First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter.

