First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 82.5% in September

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

FCAL stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

