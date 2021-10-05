Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,933. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

