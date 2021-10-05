Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.86.

FIVN stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.01. Five9 has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,933 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

