Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $331,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $98,769,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE:FMX opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.