FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $752.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

