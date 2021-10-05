Fractal (FCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.91 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $2.91 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

