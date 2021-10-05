Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$34.77 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.