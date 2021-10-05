Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$34.77 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

