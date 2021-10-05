Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in September

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.67.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
