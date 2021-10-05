Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in September

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.67.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

