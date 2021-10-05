Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.38 ($56.92).

FRA FRE opened at €40.72 ($47.90) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.87.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

