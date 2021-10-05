Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,144 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,770.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $113,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

