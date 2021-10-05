Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE stock opened at €30.72 ($36.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.02. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

