Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

FULC opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

