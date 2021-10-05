Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,278 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,656,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $212,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. 2,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

