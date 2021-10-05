Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 213,045 shares during the period. Matson makes up 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.08% of Matson worth $141,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

