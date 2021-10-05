Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $69,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $208,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $332,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

