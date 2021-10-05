Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $169.75 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the quarter. CIT Group comprises about 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of CIT Group worth $169,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CIT Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after buying an additional 566,307 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,363,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,966,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of CIT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,677. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.