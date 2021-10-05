Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 190,726 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,363,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,726 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $89,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 3,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

