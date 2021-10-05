FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.51 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TFW opened at GBX 431.89 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.98. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.85 million and a PE ratio of 37.80.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

