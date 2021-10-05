FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.51 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:TFW opened at GBX 431.89 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.98. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.85 million and a PE ratio of 37.80.
About FW Thorpe
