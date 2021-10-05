FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Barclays PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Barclays stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

