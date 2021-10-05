FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

