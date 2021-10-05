FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Increased by Analyst

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

ACB opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.