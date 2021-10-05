FY2022 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

