FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

SPR stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

