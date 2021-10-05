GamerCoin Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $697,095.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

