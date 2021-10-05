Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $163.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is benefiting from solid momentum across the Fitness and Outdoor segments owing to growing demand for advanced wearables and adventure watches. Also, benefits from Tacx buyout are tailwinds. Furthermore, well-performing Marine segment owing to robust chartplotters, remains a major positive. Solid adoption of advanced sonars is also contributing well. Additionally, strong momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs is another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Additionally, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.35. 13,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. Garmin has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.