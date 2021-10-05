GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). Approximately 521,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,617,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a P/E ratio of 141.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.92.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

