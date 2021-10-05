Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

GENGF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

