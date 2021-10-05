Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $260,931.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.44 or 0.08466553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00269362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00114077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

