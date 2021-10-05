General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE:GD opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

