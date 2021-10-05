Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.