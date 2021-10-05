Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

GGB opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gerdau stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

